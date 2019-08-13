Police: Man arrested after neighbors hear him beating 2-year-old child

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 32-year-old man was arrested for felony child abuse after a neighbor called the police saying they could hear him beating a 2-year-old child.

According to arresting documents, the neighbors called police on Sunday and requested they respond to the apartment on Kimberly Drive.

Once officers arrived, they made contact with Bryan Kent Williams and the small child who was inside the home.

Documents state police said they noticed the child had obvious swelling and redness and scratch marks to the left side of his face and eye.

Officers removed the child and had him evaluated medically.

Police said Williams originally told them the child was standing on a towel when he pulled on it and the boy slipped, hitting his head on the ground. When officers told him the boy’s injuries were more severe than that, Williams then confessed to hitting the child 3 times, documents state.

The boy was transported to the hospital where doctors told police he had suffered a black eye, swollen lip, large amounts of petechiae (tiny purple, red, or brown spots on the skin) on the left side of his neck, left side of his face, on both ears, on his forehead and large amounts of petechiae on the roof of his mouth. The child also had bruising on his forehead and all over his body and handprints on his back, right arm, and left thigh, according to documents.

Williams was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on one second-degree felony count of child abuse – inflicting serious injury.

A background check on Williams shows he was convicted of domestic violence criminal mischief in 2012.

Child Abuse: If you suspect child abuse or neglect contact the DCFS 24/7 hotline: 855-323-3237. For more information, visit dcfs.utah.gov.

