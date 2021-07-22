Police: Man arrested after inappropriately touching woman walking dog in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD, Utah (ABC4) – A man is behind bars after being accused of inappropriately touching a woman as she was walking her dog in Clearfield.

49-year-old Bermino Morka was arrested Wednesday on two counts of sexual battery.

According to a probable cause statement, on Wednesday, officers responded to the area of 300 N and 1000 W in Clearfield after a woman reported she had been groped by a man on a walking trail.

The woman said she was walking her dog when the man asked to pet her the dog.

She allowed him to, but after he was done petting the dog, the man, later identified as Morka, asked the woman for a hug.

The woman agreed to hug Morka and as they were separating, Morka allegedly groped the woman, arresting documents show.

“The male then asked the victim if she had a boyfriend to which she stated she did and started walking away. The male then approached another female walking on the trail and this made the victim nervous for the other girl and anyone else this man might approach,” officers wrote in the probable cause statement

Using footage from a nearby surveillance camera, the arresting officer was able to recognize Morka from a previous case.

Officers tracked down Morka later that day and took him into custody.

He is currently being held in the Davis County Jail.