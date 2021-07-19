Police: Man arrested after entering LDS church nude in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4) – A man is behind bars after allegedly walking into an LDS church naked.

On Sunday, July 18 around 9:45 a.m., officers responded to several reports of a man who removed all of his clothing inside an LDS church in St. George.

Police dispatchers who took the 911 calls reported they heard the suspect shouting in the background.

According to a probable cause statement, the suspect, later identified as 40-year-old Jeremy David Miller, allegedly “stripped off his underwear, and while completely nude, removed various items from the trunk of his Jeep, scattering them on the church lawn.”

Multiple witnesses at the church told officers they were terrified that there was about to be a shooting at the church.

Once inside the church, police said Miller allegedly slammed a child’s car seat onto a table and knocked the sacrament tray and water onto the ground, a probable cause statement shows.

Police said there were around 100 people inside the church, including children of various ages, when Miller arrived.

He then drove off in his jeep before officers arrived at the scene.

Around, 9:55 a.m., officers found Miller at his home along with a jeep matching the description seen by witnesses at the church.

According to a probable cause statement, officers knocked on the door of the home, when Miller exited the home “shouting and cursing at the officers.”

“He continued to shout, curse, and struggle against officers until handcuffs were applied,” officers wrote in the probable cause statement.

Miller faces possible charges of lewdness, lewdness involving a child, criminal mischief, assault against a police officer, and interference with an arresting officer.