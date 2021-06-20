UPDATE: Couple found floating unconscious in Deer Creek dies

MONDAY 6/21/2021 6:03 a.m.

DEER CREEK RESERVOIR, Utah (ABC4) – An Arizona couple has died after they were found floating unconscious in Deer Creek Reservoir late Sunday morning.

Rescue crews were called to the reservoir shortly before noon after the Arizona couple was spotted. While emergency crews were en route, Good Samaritan boaters helped bring the pair to the shore.

According to Deer Creek State Park rangers, 72-year-old David McMillan had been swimming with family off of a pontoon boat. While swimming, David and another family member struggled to keep their heads above water.

Upon seeing this, David’s wife, 59-year-old Catherine McMillan, jumped into the water to help. Rangers say she began to struggle.

While emergency crews were en route, a passerby with EMS training was able to assist responding park rangers in bringing all three individuals – none were wearing life jackets – from the water. They then began administering first aid and CPR.

Both David and Catherine were facedown in the water when help arrived, rangers say.

While the couple was transported to nearby hospitals, both were pronounced dead shortly after. The other family member involved is expected to fully recover from her injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

