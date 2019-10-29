Police make arrest in 19-year-old’s stabbing death

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News) – Police announced they made an arrest in the death of a 19-year-old Utah man.

Beni Hautau, 19, is suspected of fatally stabbing Treyvon Stephens on October 24.

Stephens was stabbed in the parking lot of an apartment complex at 4000 South Redwood Road.

West Valley City police said Hautau was found after he was arrested by Salt Lake City officers in possession of a stolen vehicle.

Investigators believe it’s the same vehicle the suspect used to flee the scene following the Stephens homicide.

A records check for Hautau shows he has prior convictions for possession of a controlled substance, giving false information to police, felony assault by a prisoner, aggravated robbery, possession of a dangerous weapon and felony discharge of a firearm.

