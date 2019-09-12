MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Unified Police Department is seeking information on a suspect in a Thursday afternoon bank robbery in Millcreek.
According to a press release issued by Sgt. Melody Gray, the Key Bank located at 4025 S. Wasatch Blvd was robbed at 2 p.m.
The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man, 5 foot 9 to 5 foot 10 inches tall with a slender build.
If anyone recognizes the man in the surveillance photos, please contact Unified Police Department at 801-743-7000.
What others are clicking on:
- Woman faces DUI charges after 2 children ejected in South Jordan rollover crash
- Police looking to identify Millcreek bank robbery suspect
- Tracee Ellis Ross reunites with ‘Girlfriends’ on ‘black-ish’
- Boy bullied for homemade UT shirt to be offered a scholarship, school announces
- CDC issues warning to not snuggle or kiss chickens, due to salmonella outbreak