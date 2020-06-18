Police looking to identify individual seen getting into cars in Murray

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an individual they said has been getting into several different cars in Murray.

In a Facebook post, police released a video of the individual getting inside a car in Murray.

Anyone with information on this individual is asked to contact Murray City Police at 801-840-4000.

Jennifer Gardiner
Jennifer Gardiner

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story