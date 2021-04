LOGAN, Utah (ABC4) – Police are looking for a female suspected of stealing from a Hobby Lobby.

Police said the woman stole about $125 worth of merchandise a few days ago.

The woman is seen wearing a dark colored shirt and light colored shorts with a facemask.

No other information was given about the incident.

Anyone who knows or believes they can identify the woman is asked to contact Officer Harflinger at 435-716-9317 or message them on social media.