Police looking for West Bountiful robbery suspect

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (ABC4 News) West Bountiful Police are actively investigating a Shell gas station robbery.

Investigators state the incident occurred at 9:48 Monday morning at 560 West and 500 South.

The male suspect did not specifically display a weapon or use any form of force to acquire cash from the teller but according to security footage, it is believed that the man did have a can of pepper spray on hand.

Following the robbery, the suspect fled on foot and was last seen heading towards I-15.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, believed to be around 30-40 years old. He was noted as wearing all black attire and gray shoes.

Please contact the West Bountiful Police Department at 801-298-6000 if you have any information regarding this case.

