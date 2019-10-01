Police looking for suspects who drove over, damaged baseball field in West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Deputies in Weber County are hoping the public can help identify suspects who drove over a West Haven baseball field and caused significant damage.

In a post on the Weber County Sheriff’s Facebook page, deputies said the incident happened on Friday night at 11:06 p.m. at West Haven’s Country Park located at 2800 West 3300 South.

“The vehicle did a lot of damage to the field. The vehicle appears to be a Toyota 4runner, maybe a late 90’s or early 2000’s,” states the post.

If you have any information that would help identify the suspects please contact Weber County Sheriff dispatch (801)395-8221.

