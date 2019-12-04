Live Now
Police looking for suspect who burglarized home with canine companion

Courtesy : Utah County Sherrif’s Office

ELK RIDGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah County Sherriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a suspect in a burglary case.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sherriff’s Office said the suspect brought along his dog as he burglarized a home under construction in Elk Ridge.

Cannon said the dog looks like a German Shepherd but the tail looked like a husky.

The suspect walked in and out of the house several times stealing power tools including a chop saw, hammer drill, and a full gas can.

Anyone who knows who the suspect might be is asked to call the Utah County Sherriff’s Office at (801) 851-4010.

