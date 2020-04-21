Police looking for suspect in aggravated robbery of West Jordan restaurant

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in West Jordan are looking for a suspect involved in the aggravated robbery of a restaurant in Jordan Landing on Sunday.

According to Sgt. J.C. Holt, they received a call from the employees at the Noodles located at 7632 S Campus View Drive on a report of an aggravated robbery around 8:27 p.m.

Employees told police a white male in his 20s came into the restaurant with what appeared to be a weapon. The man demanded money and left with an undisclosed amount of cash and all seven of the employees cell phones.

Police were able to track one of the phones to a Motel but it did not lead them to any suspect.

The suspect is described as white male in his 20s and was wearing black turtle neck, a grey jacket and light colored pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Jordan Police at 801-840-4000.