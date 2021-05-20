Police looking for suspect accused of vandalism to Salt Lake City cars

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Salt Lake City Police are looking for a suspect accused of anti-Asian graffiti on a car.

On May 17, police say the individual, pictured below, was involved in vandalism at 200 W. and are wanted for their involvement in two vandalism incidents.

This is the second apparent hate crime in Salt Lake City in a week.

Over the weekend, the Chabad Lubavitch of Utah, an Orthodox synagogue located at 1760 South and 1100 East, was defaced. Local Rabbi Avremi Zippel says a suspect scratched a swastika into the front window of their synagogue.

There is no word yet on if the above suspect is connected to the synagogue vandalism. If you have any information about the above individual or incident, you are asked to contact Salt Lake City Police at 801-799-3000.

On Tuesday, Mayor Erin Mendenhall spoke out against the vandalism, saying:

“I’m deeply saddened, and frankly, angry, about two incidents in our City this week that appear to be hate crimes. We are investigating, along with our federal partners, and are working to find the perpetrators of both the swastika graffiti at Chabad Lubavitch, and anti-Asian graffiti on a car in downtown SLC. Everyone deserves to feel welcome and safe here, and my heart goes out to the victims of these crimes. There is no room for hate and the perpetrators must be held accountable.”