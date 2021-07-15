Police looking for pair the left Magna group home

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – Unified Police are looking for two people who left their Magna group home early Thursday morning.

According to police, Austin Hoover and Amber Peebles, seen above, left the group home between 1 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

The pair reportedly said they were going to Las Vegas, but neither know how to drive and they do not have any money.

Unified Police say Austin and Amber are not likely to be able to take care of themselves for long.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact Unified Police at 801-743-7000.