WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News) – West Valley City police are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl who they consider to be at-risk.

Police say Brisa Ramirez was last seen at Kennedy Jr. High School Tuesday.

Police say she was last seen wearing dark pants, and dark Kennedy Jr. sweatshirt.

Police are concerned because Brisa is “in need of medication.”

If you see her or have information about her whereabouts, you’re asked to call 801-840-4000.