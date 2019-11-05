UPDATE: Police say 7-year-old found safe

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4 News) – UPDATE: Police say Amberley Russell was found safe Monday night around 9:40 p.m.
Unified Police Department is looking for a missing 7-year-old girl.
Police say 7-year-old Amberley Russell was last seen leaving Elk Run Elementary School at 3608 South 8150 West Monday around 3:20 p.m.
Police report she was riding a blue scooter.
If you have seen her today, police ask that you call them at 801-743-7000.
