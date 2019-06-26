UPDATE: Missing girl with autism found safe

SANDY (ABC4 News) – UPDATE: Police said 10-year-old Lauryn Martin was found safe Tuesday night.

Police in Sandy are looking for a missing 10-year-old girl Tuesday night.

Police say Lauryn Martin has autism and she was last seen walking near 500 East 8300 South.

According to police, Lauryn has a history of wandering off and she has ridden TRAX and buses before.

Lauren was last seen wearing a pink camouflage shirt, grey shorts, and pink shoes.

She’s described as 4 foot 8 inches tall, 68 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you see her, you’re asked to call Sandy police at 801-799-3000.

