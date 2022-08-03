WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Weber County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is asking the public for help in identifying a theft suspect.

On July 26, the suspect reportedly entered a local store and walked out with a hand made DL Moe saddle worth over $2,000.

(Courtesy of Weber County Sheriff’s Office)

Witnesses say the suspect got into a gold colored pickup truck of unknown make and model with a chrome push bar and left the area.

If you have any information on this case, please contact the WCSO detective division at (801) 778-6631 and reference case 22WC28011.