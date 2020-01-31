Police looking for man accused of stealing from West Point store twice

WEST POINT, Utah (ABC4 News)- Police are looking for a man accused of stealing from a Smith’s in West Point twice.
The first incident was on January 10, when police say he took $200 in merchandise. The second time was on January 24th. That time police say he got away with $210 in merchandise.
The first time police say he took off on foot; the second time he was the passenger of a vehicle.
Investigators released surveillance photos with the hope that he will be found.
If you have any information about this suspect or vehicle, please call Detective Valencia: 801-451-4130.