Police looking for man accused of stealing from West Point store twice

WEST POINT, Utah (ABC4 News)- Police are looking for a man accused of stealing from a Smith’s in West Point twice.

The first incident was on January 10, when police say he took $200 in merchandise. The second time was on January 24th. That time police say he got away with $210 in merchandise.

The first time police say he took off on foot; the second time he was the passenger of a vehicle.

Investigators released surveillance photos with the hope that he will be found.

If you have any information about this suspect or vehicle, please call Detective Valencia: 801-451-4130.

Courtesy: Davis Co. Sheriff’s Office

