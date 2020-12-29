Police looking for man accused of robbing South Salt Lake business

SOUTH SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are asking for the community’s help in locating a man who allegedly robbed a South Salt Lake business.

Police say a man, seen below, committed a strongarm robbery at the Family Dollar in South Salt Lake on Dec. 4.

The man was on a bike, also pictured below. Information has been received that the man frequents the plasma donation centers in downtown Salt Lake City.

If you can identify the man, police ask that you contact Detective Hill at 801-412-3655 or nhill@sslc.com.

