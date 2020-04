COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4 News) – Cottonwood Heights Police are looking for suspects in a car burglary.

Police say the victims were out on the Canyon trails and came back to smashed windows and found that their laptops and purses were taken.

Within minutes the suspects were reportedly using the victim’s cards. Police say they are looking for two suspects and a van.





This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they becme available.