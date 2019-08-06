Police looking for burglary suspect in Brigham City

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Brigham City police are looking for a suspect in a vehicle burglary.

The suspect was captured on a doorbell camera getting in a truck and systematically searching through the interior, according to police.

Cash was reportedly taken from the vehicle and the suspect also got into the neighbor’s vehicle.

Police said the suspect seemed to be wearing gloves and some sort of covering over his lower face.

Anyone with information about the incident that might be helpful in finding the suspect is advised to call the Brigham City Police Department at (435) 734-6650 or Dispatch at (435) 723-5227.

