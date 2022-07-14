HEBER CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Multiple police agencies are searching for the boyfriend of a woman who was found dead Thursday morning in Heber City.

Officials are looking for 35-year-old Michael Grant Asman who is described as being 5’6″, 195 pounds, with blue eyes.

Asman is believed to be driving a white 2005 Chevrolet pickup truck with Utah license plate T287M.

Courtesy: Heber City PD

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., police responded to a home near 500 E 300 S on a report of a possible homicide. A woman who lives at the home did not make it to work Thursday morning so a concerned coworker drove to the house to check on her.

The coworker found the woman deceased on the floor of the home and called the police.

Based on preliminary information from the ongoing investigation, police are now trying to contact Asman — the deceased woman’s boyfriend. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who has seen Asman is asked to contact the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office at 435-654-1411 or call 911.

The case is being investigated by the Wasatch Back Major Crimes Task Force which includes the Heber City Police Department, Park City Police Department, Utah Attorney General’s Office and the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office