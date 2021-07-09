Police looking for 14-year-old last seen Thursday, possibly in Magna area

MAGNA, Utah (ABC4) – Unified Police are asking for help locating a missing 14-year-old girl last seen on Thursday.

The Magna Precinct says Mellany is 5’6″, about 160 pounds, and may have been wearing a light blue tank top.

Mellany, pictured above, is believed to be in the Magna area.

If you have seen her, or have any information, you are asked to contact Unified Police at 801-743-7000.

