Police look for suspect connected to Salt Lake Valley pharmacy robberies

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)- A series of robberies committed throughout the Salt Lake Valley believed to be by the same suspect is prompting the Unified, South Jordan, and West Valley City police departments to investigate.

Four robberies occurred between Sept. 16 and Oct. 9 in the cities of South Jordan, West Valley, and Millcreek. They are in order:

South Jordan Family Pharmacy, 3583 West 9800 South, South Jordan, Sept. 16 at approximately 2:50 p.m.

Harmon’s, 10507 South Redwood Road, South Jordan, Sept. 25 at approximately 12:49 p.m.

Smith’s Pharmacy, 4000 South Redwood Road, West Valley City, Sept. 30 at approximately 7:40 p.m.

Smith’s Pharmacy, 845 East 4500 South, Millcreek, Oct. 9 at approximately 10:10 a.m.

During the robberies, police say the suspect requested specific pharmaceutical drugs from each pharmacy. After he finished robbing the pharmacies, a grey new model Nissan Maxima was seen leaving the parking lot of each property.

Image Courtesy Salt Lake Unified Police

Law enforcement officials describe the suspect as a white male, about 6 feet tall, thin or fit build, and longer light-colored hair. The individual is also described wearing a ball cap with a face/neck covering and sunglasses.

Officials also say he carries a firearm in a holster on his hip along with what they described as a Taser or radio on his opposite hip.

If anyone has any information on the identity of the suspect, they are urged to call (801) 840-4000.

Reference SJPD case numbers 21-27736 and 21-28765, UPD case number 21-127823, or WVCPD case number 21-036818