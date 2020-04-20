Police locate suspect in West Jordan double murder of young couple

UPDATE 4/22- West Jordan police officials say Johnson was taken into custody early Wednesday morning in the Sacramento, California area.

West Jordan Police say they appreciate the assistance from allied law enforcement authorities and the US Marshals Service in assisting with his apprehension.

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in West Jordan have released information on a suspect wanted for questioning in the double murder of a young couple on Saturday.

West Jordan Police are looking for Albert Enoch Johnson, 31, and have issued a wanted poster for information leading to locating him.

— West Jordan Police Dept. (@WJPD_PIO) April 20, 2020

Johnson is wanted for questioning in the shooting deaths of Tony and Katherine Butterfield, ages 31 and 30.

Anyone who knows of Johnson’s location is asked to contact West Jordan Police at 801-840-4000.