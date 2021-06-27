POLICE: Kaysville man steals $17K worth of tires in southern Utah

SOUTHERN UTAH (ABC4) – A Kaysville man is in custody after allegedly stealing $17K worth of tires from a St. George retailer, officers say.

According to a court affidavit, the search for 37-year-old Jeremy Jay Galbraith began after officers became aware of a burglary at a tire shop on Riverside Drive in St. George.

Arresting documents indicate surveillance footage was able to capture the incident and help police understand further details regarding the case.

Officers say, surveillance footage depicted two suspects and a moving truck pulled up to the retailer’s storage yard around 1 a.m., and then for the next 40 minutes them loading numerous tires and a set of rims into the back of the truck.

A probable cause statement details that Galbraith was located on I-15, hauling the tires later that evening.

Court documents say, 37-year-old Jeremy Jay Galbraith currently sits in jail and several charges against him were submitted to the Washington County Attorney’s Office for review. The charges include second-degree felony theft, criminal mischief and criminal trespass.