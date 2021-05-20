Police issue warning after black bear sighting in Provo

PROVO, Utah (ABC4) – Beware the bear.

The Provo Police Department is warning the public after a black bear was spotted in Provo Thursday.

The bear was spotted near 900 E. Center St. at around 12:49 a.m.

Courtesy of Provo Police

The Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) says black bear sightings may become more common due to the ongoing drought in Utah. The DWR has already had multiple calls about black bear sightings in Provo this year.

Provo police are advising people to not approach bears if you spot one.

“Keep your distance! Try to get to a secure place behind closed doors or in a vehicle. Do not approach for a photo opportunity, often times this will drive the bear further into the city. Please do not feed a bear, as it may bring more around,” Provo police warned in a Facebook post.

Here’s what the Provo Police Department says to do if you encounter a bear:

Stand your ground – Never back up, lie down, or play dead. Stay calm and give the bear a chance to leave. Prepare to use your bear spray or another deterrent.

Don’t run away or climb a tree – Black bears are excellent climbers and can run up to 35 mph. You cannot outclimb or outrun them.