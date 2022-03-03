WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are investigating an “outburst of gunfire” in West Valley City on Thursday.

West Valley City Police say the shooting happened in a home located at 1415 West San Carlos Drive.

When they arrived, police discovered many bullet holes in the home along with rifle and pistol shell casings. Police say over 20 shots were fired using different types of guns.

At some point, police believe shots were being fired from both inside and outside of the home.

When police arrived, they asked the residents to evacuate the house, but there was no response. Eventually, the suspect’s mother arrived on the scene and provided police with the suspect’s cellphone number.

A man and a woman, both in their 20s, eventually exited the home. Police say they were very hesitant to speak during questioning.

Authorities are still investigating, piecing together the events that led up to the shootout. At this point, authorities say they may be filing a warrant during the investigation.