Police investigating trooper-involved accident on I-215

UTAH (ABC4) – Police are investigating an accident involving a Utah Highway Patrol trooper that happened on I-215 Sunday morning.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, the accident happened as a Utah Highway Patrol trooper was investigating an abandoned vehicle near 2800 South on I-215 West.

As the Sergeant was investigating the vehicle, another vehicle struck the rear of the Sergeant’s vehicle. Officials say the Sergeant was seated inside his vehicle when the crash happened.

The Sergeant and the occupants of the other vehicle involved in the crash were all taken to nearby hospitals where their conditions are unknown.

Southbound I-215 is closed in the area as the West Valley City Police Department investigates the accident.

No further information has been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.