SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – Police are investigating what they are calling a “suspicious death” in Spanish Fork Friday.

According to Spanish Fork police, around 6:30 a.m. Friday morning, officers responded to 1200 N 400 E, where they located a body that had been found next to a dumpster.

Upon arriving, first responders determined that the middle-aged man was dead.

The man is believed to be homeless and has not yet been identified.

While the cause of death has not yet been determined, it is being investigated as a homicide.

No further information has been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.