North Logan man charged in stabbing death of his mom

NORTH LOGAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A North Logan man has been officially charged in the stabbing death of his mother over the weekend.

According to charging documents, 28-year-old Shawn Ryan Andrews was charged with first-degree felony murder, and three counts of second-degree felony obstruction of justice.

Documents state emergency medical crews were called an apartment at 3:12 p.m. by a neighbor who report a woman had been stabbed in the back.

When paramedics arrived, the victim, 60-year-old Debra Ann Andrews, was unresponsive. Despite life-saving measures, the woman died at the scene.

Documents state officials found the one of the victim’s sons inside who was very emotionally distraught.

A neighbor told police she heard a commotion and people fighting. She then said she heard a thump and someone yell to call 911. As she called police, she noticed a man running from the apartment, documents state.

Law enforcement discovered the woman’s other son, Shawn Andrews, was at the apartment and appeared to be responsible for her death. Police observed Shawn Andrew’s running from the apartment through surveillance footage.

Andrew’s later confessed to police that he had stabbed his mother in the back.

Andrews was booked into the Cache County Jail where he is being held without bail.

