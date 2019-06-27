Officials identify body found in Box Elder County park as 16-year-old boy

CORINNE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Authorities in Box Elder County are investigating a homicide after a teenager was found dead in a park Thursday.

Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office says the teen’s body was found near the baseball diamond at Bill Flack Park located at 4116 West Montana St. around 8 a.m.

The body was identified as Marcus Elkins, 16, of Corrine.

Deputies said that their investigation revealed that Elkins did not die at the park, and he was brought the park “sometime after death.”

Investigators say Elkins was last seen alive as late as 10 p.m. on Wednesday near the park.



Deputies said there were no signs of external trauma on the teen’s body. The body will be transported to the Utah State Medical Examiner’s Office to determine cause and manner of death.

According to officials, there are persons of interest– who are all juveniles. It is believed they may have “first-hand knowledge to aid the investigation and/or may be involved.”

Note: The Salt Lake City Police Dept. is investigating a case of a woman that has been missing 10-days. They tweeted the following “We are aware of the suspicious death in Box Elder County. We have confirmed with the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office it is unrelated to the Mackenzie Lueck missing person investigation.”

