Police investigating stabbing in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Salt Lake City Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred on Tuesday evening.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, officers responded to a report of the stabbing at 160 S. Hawkes Ct. around 6:00 p.m.

SLCPD tells ABC4 that the victim in the stabbing sustained “critical injuries” but is now in stable condition.

The suspect in the stabbing is in custody.

No other information about the incident has been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.