Police investigating shooting in Plain City

Local News

PLAIN CITY, Utah (ABC4) – Police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Plain City Wednesday evening.

According to the Weber County Sheriff’s Office, one man was shot during a domestic violence incident that started in Ogden and ended in the area of 3200 North 3400 West in Plain City.

Police say the man was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive his injuries.

A suspect in the shooting was taken into custody.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

