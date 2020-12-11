Man dead after shooting in Murray

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

(Credit: PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Murray on Friday evening.

According to the Murray Police Department, around 5:30 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Fireclay Ave. and Main St. for a call for shots fired.

Police say two suspects were in an altercation with one person in a vehicle and one standing outside of the vehicle when a suspect fired shots at the suspect inside the vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle then drove northbound away from the scene when he got into an accident.

The suspect involved in the accident was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say the suspect responsible for the shooting is still at large.

This is a developing story and will be updated as ABC4 receives more information.

LATEST NEWS:

Click here to download the ABC4 Utah News app for the first alerts on your phone. Sign up for the ABC4 Utah breaking news and daily newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

How to Help During the Holidays

More Toys for Tots