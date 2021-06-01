Police investigating rollover crash in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Police are investigating a rollover crash in West Jordan Tuesday.

The crash occurred at the intersection of 9000 S. 1500 W.

It is unknown if anyone was injured in the crash.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the Westbound lanes of 9000 South were shut down for a brief period of time as crews investigated the crash. The lanes have since been reopened.

The crash is expected to be cleared by 5:16 p.m., according to UDOT.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.