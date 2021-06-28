Police investigating possible homicide at Central Utah Correctional Facility

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Police are investigating a possible homicide at the Central Utah Correctional Facility.

According to the Utah Department of Corrections (UDC), an inmate was found unresponsive at the Henry Facility of the Central Utah Correctional Facility Monday morning.

They were pronounced dead shortly after being found. Police are investigating the death as a possible homicide.

As a result, the Henry Facility will be on lockdown until further notice, the UDC says.

The inmate’s identity has not been released pending the notification of their family.

More information on the incident is expected to be released in the coming days.

