3 arrested following home invasion in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Three people were arrested in connection with a home invasion robbery in Millcreek Monday morning.

Unified Police responded to the incident near 4200 South 500 East after callers reported hearing shots fired. When officers arrived they found three individuals still inside the home who were detained for questioning.

One male was shot, but he, nor his girlfriend, were on scene when the police arrived.

Police found evidence of shots fired inside the home worked to determine exactly what happened. The victim’s girlfriend told police over the phone they were victims of a strong-armed robbery, but police have not yet been able to confirm that information.

The exact condition of the victim was not known, but he was taken to a hospital for medical treatment.

Serene Al-Abbodi, 21

Conner Veach, 24

Kyle Brady Mehr, 24

Conner Veach, 24, was booked into jail on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and two counts of discharge of a firearm. Serene AlAbbodi, 21, and Kyle Brady Mehr, 24, were both arrested on charges of aggravated robbery and aggravated assault.

Police said charges are pending on a fourth person.

