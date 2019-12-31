Police: Woman arrested in connection with murder of 4-year-old daughter

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News) – A woman is in custody after police said she admitted to a neighbor that she killed her 4-year-old daughter.

West Valley City police said Nicole Lester, 29, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on a charge of aggravated murder late Tuesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to a home on Losee Drive after a neighbor reported a woman knocked on his door around 5 a.m. telling that neighbor that she killed her 4-year-old daughter.

WVCPD Public Information Officer Roxeanne Vainuku said when officers responded they confirmed the death of the 4-year-old girl.

Police said they also found a 6-year-old boy asleep in the home; that child is now in the care of his grandmother.

The 4-year-old’s cause of death is under investigation, police said.

This is a developing news story and this will be updated when more information is available.

