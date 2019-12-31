Live Now
Watch Midday Live Now
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

New Years Eve in Las Vegas with 8 News NOW

Police: Woman arrested in connection with murder of 4-year-old daughter

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Remarkable Women 876×150

Remarkle Women Contest

WEST VALLEY CITY (ABC4 News) – A woman is in custody after police said she admitted to a neighbor that she killed her 4-year-old daughter.

West Valley City police said Nicole Lester, 29, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on a charge of aggravated murder late Tuesday morning.

Officers were dispatched to a home on Losee Drive after a neighbor reported a woman knocked on his door around 5 a.m. telling that neighbor that she killed her 4-year-old daughter.

WVCPD Public Information Officer Roxeanne Vainuku said when officers responded they confirmed the death of the 4-year-old girl.

Police said they also found a 6-year-old boy asleep in the home; that child is now in the care of his grandmother.

The 4-year-old’s cause of death is under investigation, police said.

This is a developing news story and this will be updated when more information is available.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

'Human angel' saves caged dog left at Ottawa Co. park

Thumbnail for the video titled "'Human angel' saves caged dog left at Ottawa Co. park"

Meet Jon: Dog rescued from port-a-potty

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meet Jon: Dog rescued from port-a-potty"

Winter storm watch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Winter storm watch"

Autism app

Thumbnail for the video titled "Autism app"

Fewer law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fewer law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty in 2019"

A look back at Utah's biggest news events of 2019

Thumbnail for the video titled "A look back at Utah's biggest news events of 2019"
More Video News
Remarkle Women Contest

Don't Miss