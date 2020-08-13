Homicide investigation involving middle-aged man underway in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake City police are investigating a homicide involving a deceased middle-aged man Wednesday evening.

Police say they received reports of a middle-aged man that was down in the street on Harrison Avenue from a possible gunshot wound.

When officers and medical personnel arrived, they declared the man dead on scene and police say they are looking at the incident as a homicide investigation.

Police say they are interviewing witnesses and working to get a description of a possible suspect or suspects involved in the incident. Police did add, however, that they do have some info about the possible suspects.

Police are also working to understand what led up to the incident and say it is unclear if the victim was a local resident or homeless. They believe the incident is isolated and there is no risk or public at this time.

The area of the incident will be closed for two to three hours for traffic and pedestrians as police investigate the incident.









Police added that a homicide happened in the area close to this incident years ago involving a woman that is still unsolved.

Anyone that saw anything or has information about the incident is asked to call Salt Lake City Police.