SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – An investigation is underway after a person died in an industrial accident in Salt Lake City.

Police responded to a call for an industrial accident in the area of 2300 North 2200 West around 3:05 p.m. Monday afternoon.

The exact details of the accident have not yet been released.

Officials with Utah Occupational Safety and Health are investigating the fatal incident.

The victim of the accident has not yet been identified.

More details will be added to the story as they become available.