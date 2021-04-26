Man killed in Salt Lake City shooting, police searching for suspect

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police are investigating an early morning homicide in Salt Lake City.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. at a homeless encampment near 900 S at 500 W, according to Salt Lake City Police.

A man in his 30s living in a tent died from a single gunshot wound at an area hospital, authorities tell ABC4.

Police say the suspect was not living at the encampment and is on the run. Salt Lake City authorities say the suspect is believed to have left the scene in a dark-colored sedan.

This portion of the road will be blocked off for another couple hours as police investigate.

Salt Lake City Police say there is no risk to the public at this time.