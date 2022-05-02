SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Authorities are investigating a death after a body was discovered in Salt Lake City on Monday morning.

The Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) first received calls of a man’s body found at a construction site near the area of 230 West 1300 South around 6:56 a.m.

The man’s identity has not been released at this time. When authorities arrived at the scene, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities are investigating the incident as a suspicious death and are working to determine whether foul play was a factor.

Officials are working to determine the man’s name, age and cause of death before notifying his next of kin.

SLCPD homicide detectives, SLCPD Crime Lab technicians and the medical examiner’s office have arrived at the scene to collect evidence.

Investigators have secured the crime scene and say there is no threat to the public at this time.

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.