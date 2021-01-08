Police investigating deadly hit-and-run crash in South Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) — Police say a person is dead after a hit-and-run crash in South Salt Lake City on Friday evening.

According to the South Salt Lake Police Department, the accident occurred around 9 p.m. in the area of Gregson Ave. and Main Street in South Salt Lake City.

Police said that a person was killed in the accident. No information about the victim was released.

An older black Dodge Durango was seen leaving the scene of the accident.

Police are advising everyone to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

An investigation by the department’s Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team is ongoing.