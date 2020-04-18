Police investigating deadly crash in South Jordan

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The South Jordan Police Department is investigating a crash that killed one person Friday.

The crash happened near 10400 South and Bangerter Highway in South Jordan, according to police.

Traffic was closed while police investigate the crash. No other injuries were reported as a result of the crash.

This is a developing story. Updates will be psoted as they become available.

