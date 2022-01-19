Police investigating armed carjacking at McDonalds drive-thru

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – West Valley City Police are currently investigating a carjacking that happened early Wednesday morning.

Police say at about 4:08 a.m. at 3464 W. 3500 South four males armed with a gun stole a vehicle from a customer waiting in line at a Mcdonald’s drive-thru.

According to police, no one was hurt, and are looking into a relation between the carjacking and the home invasion in Salt Lake City.

Police are currently investigating and ABC4 will update as more information becomes available.

