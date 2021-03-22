WATCH: Police investigating after video shows men abusing pigs at Huntsville farm

HUNTSVILLE, Utah (ABC4) – An investigation is underway after a video shows men abusing pigs by kicking them in the face, hitting them with wooden boards, and pulling them by their tails on a Hunstville farm.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) received the video of the incident recorded by a bystander on March 15.

The video begins by showing a man hitting a pig with a wooden board, kicking the pig, and pulling it by the tail.

(Warning: The video below contains graphic content)

Near the end of the video, another man can be seen kicking the pigs and pulling them by the tail as the two men attempt to load the animals into a trailer.

Lieutenant Courtney Ryan of the Weber County Sheriff’s Office tells ABC4 that the Weber County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the incident

“Utah law recognizes that a pig feels pain just as any dog, cat, or human does and is as deserving of protection from abuse,” said PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch in a statement to ABC4. “We thank Sheriff Ryan Arbon for swiftly launching an investigation into these acts of wanton cruelty to animals,” Nachminovitch added.