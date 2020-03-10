Police investigating after someone stole condolence cards containing money from funeral in Idaho

PRESTON, Idaho (ABC4 News) – Police in Preston are asking for the public’s help in trying to find the person(s) responsible for allegedly taking condolence cards that contained donated money during a funeral in Idaho over the weekend.

According to a post on the Preston Police Department’s Facebook page, detectives are seeking help from anyone who might have been at a funeral in Preston at a church located at 200 North 200 West on Friday or Saturday, March 6-7.

Police said during the viewing or funeral, an envelope and condolence cards were taken that contained a large sum of money that was being donated to the family.

They are asking if anyone noticed anything or saw anyone walking away with those cards and would like you to contact police through their Facebook messenger.

Additionally, if you are one that donated, and wrote a check, please contact your bank and try and cancel the check. If the check was already cashed, please get the information from the bank as to where it was cashed, including dates and times and then contact police.

If you donated money please send police a message so they can have an accurate account of how much was actually taken.

Anyone with additional questions can call Preston Police at 208-852-2433.

