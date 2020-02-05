Man dies following Salt Lake City shooting

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A man wounded in a shooting in Salt Lake City has died of his injuries, police said.

Salt Lake City Police Lt. D. Wierman said the shooting occurred at an apartment complex parking lot near 700 North 900 West on Saturday, February 1.

When officers arrived they found Ghorke Gwen, 20, with a gunshot wound to his back.

Gwen was taken to the hospital in serious condition, but police announced Wednesday that he died due to his injuries.

Immediately following the incident, police gave very few details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

This a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

